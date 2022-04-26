Horsham District Councillor: Youngsters are running wild in the town centre

Lib Dem Christine Costin, Councillor for Trafalgar Ward, said ‘significant numbers’ of youngsters have been reported causing anti-social behaviour.

Mrs Costin implored parents to dissuade their children from taking part in ‘anti-social activity’ and residents to report any incidents to the police.

Posting on Facebook, she said: "Anti-social behaviour in and around town is definitely a real concern.

Young people in Horsham are ‘running wild’ in the town centre, according to Horsham District Councillor Christine Costin. Picture by Steve Robards

"[Youngsters have been] running wild in West Street. There have been reports on social media of youngsters behaving badly in town over the last couple days.

"Significant numbers of young people have stormed certain shops grabbing goods and making off with them. Their actions are irresponsible, threatening and unpleasant for other shoppers.

"Apparently the emergency services have been in attendance so the police are probably aware of the culprits.

"Please report incidents to the police and encourage your children NOT to take part in this type of anti-social activity.

"The offenders could face serious repercussions. Ordinary people using the town centre need to feel safe and comfortable.”

Horsham District Council and Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

Mrs Costin’s post came just hours after Horsham District Council was ‘deeply shocked’ by a fire which wrecked two newly-installed picnic benches in Horsham Park on Monday [April 25].

The blaze happened shortly before 3am on Monday morning in the picnic site near the park’s bandstand and Kaya cafe.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it believed the fire was started in a ‘deliberate attack’.