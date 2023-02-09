IKEA invited to ‘scout’ Sussex town almost two years after pulling out of building Lancing store

In February 2020 the green light was given for a superstore in Lancing but in July 2021 IKEA announced it would no longer progress with the planned development.
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell posted on social media: “Just invited team IKEA to Eastbourne to scout the town. And, there’s a potential £1,000 for an Eastbourne charity.
“They are looking to a new model adding smaller, more localised stores to their business.
"It was good to hear about the important steps to sustainability and net zero they are making through the choice of materials. There’s a new strand of re-use and renew through their repair hubs too.
“Looking ahead they have a long-term commitment to their investment here and see the UK as a great place to do business.”
Mrs Ansell said she also spoke to IKEA’s UK boss Peter Jelkeby.