The new branch, which opened today (Tuesday, April 19), can be found in the Premier store in Seaside and will offer an extra 8.5 hours of service every week, according to a Post Office spokesperson.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Postmaster Gita Kularaajan, who also runs the Hampden Park branch, will run the store alongside staff from the former Seaside Post Office.

New post office opens in Eastbourne. Postmaster Gita Kularaajan and her husband Raj will run the branch. Photo from Post Office. SUS-220419-152617001

Opening times will be 8am-6pm Monday-Friday and 8am-1pm Saturday-Sunday.

Emily Clive, Post Office network provision lead, said, “We are delighted to have opened a permanent Post Office for Seaside at this new location, restoring service to the community.”

Read more from Eastbourne: