Leading gaming company MERKUR Slots creates 10 jobs in Crawley as new entertainment centre opens

The opening is part of a nationwide programme that will see MERKUR Slots invest over £10 million on UK high streets in 2022.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of MERKUR Slots’ parent company MERKUR Casino UK, said: "We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Crawley and the surrounding area, through the creation of these new jobs.

"Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and having created 400 in 2021, we are aiming to create a further 600 in 2022."

The new Crawley team celebrate the opening of Merkur Slots on 15 Queensway, Crawley, RH10 1EE

The new Queensway venue features the latest bingo and digital slot machines, with the emphasis firmly on low stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500, and an extensive library of new and classic games. Customers also receive unlimited free refreshments.

"Our aim with this new state-of-the-art entertainment centre is to give both new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment," added Mark.

"I’m sure those visiting over the next few days and weeks will be as excited about this new MERKUR Slots venue as I am."

To mark the opening of its new Queensway venue, MERKUR Slots is hosting a grand opening on Friday, May 27, with a big cash giveaway and other prizes.

Proud to be investing in Crawley – MERKUR Casino UK’s chief operating officers, Mark Schertle