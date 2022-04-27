Two boys, aged 11 and 14, attacked by three youths in Crawley

Sussex Police said the pair were confronted by the trio at around 5.50pm on Thursday, April 14.

Sussex Police added that the youths had their faces covered and started asking the boys questions. They then punched both boys in the face leaving them with facial injuries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the suspects is described as a white boy, aged about 16, 6’ and of large build. He was wearing a black hoody, a black bandana and grey jogging bottoms.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two teenagers were attacked in Crawley

Anyone with any information about the assault is urged to contact police online, or ring 101, quoting serial 1102 of 14/02.