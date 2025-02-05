London Gatwick expansion plans: Doubling of imports through airport will benefit South East, says report

London Gatwick could provide a significant boost for growth and resilience of freight across the South East, and support unlocking long-term growth, if the airport’s Northern Runway plans are approved next month, says a new report.

These were among the key topics discussed by the airport’s CEO Stewart Wingate at a roundtable of UK Aviation Freight Leaders last week, attended by key figures from the UK’s major aviation freight stakeholders, including airlines, airports and trade bodies.

The airport is in the final stages of waiting for government approval to bring its existing standby Northern Runway into regular use. If approved, the plans could bring an additional 60,000 flights per year and see an increase to 161,500 tonnes of cargo by 2038 – more than double 2019* levels. The majority of imported cargo through London Gatwick currently arrives in the belly of aircraft from long-haul destinations in Asia and the Middle East – key trade markets which would be further supported by increasing flights to and from the airport.

A report by Oxford Economics highlights the Gross Value Added (GVA) contribution to the UK’s economy generated from imported cargo could increase to £9.8bn in 2038, more than twice the value in 2019, and £2.1bn higher than without the Northern Runway.

Picture: London Gatwick

An increase in the volume of imports will also see a rise in trade-facilitated employment across the UK. With the Northern Runway project, employment would increase to 167,500 jobs in 2038, 35,500 more than without the development.

Karim Fatehi OBE, CEO, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “There is a £2bn a year economic boost within our grasp if we bring London Gatwick’s Northern Runway into regular use. We could double international trade passing through the airport, encouraging home grown and international investment and creating 35,000 new jobs.

“Trade through airports is essential for London and the wider UK’s business community. Our Green Skies report shows that four in five London business leaders agree that air connectivity is vital to London’s global competitiveness, international trade, and economic growth. Opening up the runway would create opportunities for businesses to expand their operations overseas, and to access growing markets in the USA, Asia and the Middle East.

“We call on the Government to seize this opportunity to boost economic growth and productivity for the entire UK.”

Stewart Wingate, CEO, London Gatwick said: “London Gatwick already makes a significant contribution to the local, regional and national economies, through direct and indirect jobs, tourism and global trade opportunities.

“It’s promising that government is actively facilitating discussions on the importance and growth of UK aviation freight, and in particular the resilience across the South East, and unlocking long-term growth for the sector to improve UK competitiveness.

“Many businesses and individuals across the South East are supported by having London Gatwick on their doorstep. We are confident that by bringing our existing Northern Runway into regular use, we’ll continue to grow our global connections and drive growth for the region’s people and businesses."