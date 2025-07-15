London Gatwick named amongst the UK airports with the best car parks

With peak holiday season fast approaching, London Gatwick has been named amongst the UK airports with the best car parks.

Looking at the average rating and the number of car parks within the airport's vicinity rated four stars or above, motoring experts at Blackcircles have revealed the best and worst airports to park your car when you are on holiday.

Using Google Maps, Blackcircles noted the rating of each car park and the average rating of the car parks of airports that saw over 1,000,000 passengers each year.

London Gatwick has the seventh-best car parks in the UK. The research has revealed that the airport has 50% of its car parks rated four stars and above, all of which have an average rating of 3.9 out of five.

Vehicles pack a long-term car park at Gatwick Airport Southern Terminal. Picture by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

East Midlands Airport has the highest-rated car parks in the UK. Connecting over four million passengers worldwide and flying to over 90 destinations, East Midlands Airport is one of the UK’s most popular, and it’s home to the highest-rated car parks.

For travellers leaving their car at East Midlands this year, the airport's car parks have an average rating of 4.3 and 100% of them are rated four stars and above.

London City Airport is home to the second-best car parks in the UK. Although it may be considerably smaller than other airports in the capital, such as Heathrow and Gatwick, London City Airport shines above them all in terms of car park quality.

The research has revealed that, like East Midlands Airport, London City has 100% of its car parks rated four stars and above, all of which have an average rating of 4.2.

Bristol completes the top three for the UK airports with the best car parks. Bristol is amongst the UK’s top 10 busiest airports, and for those jetting off from the airport this year, they’ll be pleased to know that their vehicles will be left safe and secure.

Eight-two per cent of the airports' car parks are rated four stars and above, while they have a respectable combined average rating of 4.5.

Birmingham Airport has the lowest-rated car parks in the UK. The airport's car parks have an average rating of 3.4, with just 12% rated above four stars.

Nyo Logan, tyre content manager at Blackcircles, said: “Going on holiday should be a relaxing time, and drivers should not have to worry about the condition their car will be in when they arrive back in the UK.

“If you plan to leave your car at an airport car park, it is recommended that you check recent reviews of the car park and ensure that it is a trustworthy and safe place.

“If you arrive back to a damaged car, you should contact your insurance provider and ask the car park staff for any available CCTV.

“It is also advised to take photos of your vehicle and the surrounding area before you leave your car, as well as on your return.

“Note the time, date, and any relevant details about the car park conditions.

“If you suspect a crime, such as vandalism or theft, you should report this to the police.

“You may be able to make a premises liability claim, so it is recommended that drivers consult with a solicitor.”