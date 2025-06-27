London Gatwick raises a glass to English Wine Week by championing local vineyards

London Gatwick is celebrating English Wine Week by spotlighting some of the South East’s most popular vineyards, offering passengers a taste of the region’s finest wines and a gateway to local wine tourism.

The activity is part of London Gatwick’s commitment to championing local and regional producers to a global audience and support local tourism.

It also builds on the airport’s pledge to the Sussex Six Campaign, led by Natural Partnerships CIC, which encourages greater visibility of Sussex produce in the county.

London Gatwick now offers 37 Sussex-born products throughout its retail outlets, restaurants and bars.

Passengers can enjoy exclusive tastings and retail experiences across the airport:

World Duty Free stores in the North and South terminals are showcasing premium selections from Ridgeview (Sussex), Gusbourne (Kent) and Chapel Down (Kent), three of England’s most acclaimed wine producers

Chapel Down wines are being served at the airport’s Juniper restaurant, offering passengers a refined pairing with their meals

Loxwood Meadworks (Sussex), known for its innovative mead wines, is available to taste, bringing a unique twist to the English wine experience

A range of Wiston (Sussex) wines are available at Small Batch Social bar in the South Terminal

Fitz sparkling wine (Sussex), from Worthing, will be available to sample in Sussex House Restaurant and Bar in the North Terminal

To further support English Wine Week, Bolney Wine Estate (Sussex), based near Haywards Heath, will also be welcoming arriving passengers with tastings and information about their vineyard tours on July 3.

Jack Howe, senior retail operations manager, London Gatwick said: “We’re proud to support English Wine Week and showcase the exceptional quality of wines produced right here in the South East.

“We are fortunate to have a number of fantastic vineyards within easy reach of London Gatwick, and with the region’s wine tourism on the rise, the airport is the perfect gateway for passengers from around the world to experience what’s on offer.”

For more information about English Wine Week and participating vineyards, visit www.winegb.co.uk.