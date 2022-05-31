Mamas & Papas will celebrate the arrival of the 1,584 sq ft concession on Thursday, June 2 by offering free goodie bags to the first 50 customers who make a purchase in-store.

As well as offering their award-winning range of products, including its bestselling all-terrain Ocarro pushchair, the store will deliver expert in-store services such as one-to-one personal shopping appointments, car seat consultations and fittings, independent advice across a wide range of brands, as well as click & collect.

Nathan Williams, chief operating officer at Mamas & Papas, said: “A customer visiting us in our new Next store location will have access to our dedicated Mamas & Papas team of experts, who will provide tailored, independent advice and recommendations to parents-to-be and their families.

The UK’s leading high street nursery brand, Mamas & Papas, is set to open its new concession in NEXT at County Oak Retail Park in Crawley later this week, bringing its range of award-winning travel systems, nursery furniture and children’s clothing to new and expectant parents in the area. Picture by Filippo R Nigro

"Being able to test and compare pushchairs, have car seats fitted into their car before buying, and gaining nursery furniture inspiration is something every new parent should have access to.

“The Crawley concession marks our 17th store opening with Next and helps us to continue to deliver our goal of being the most accessible nursery brand on the high street.”

The store is open from 9am-8pm Monday to Friday, 9am-7pm on Saturday and 10:30am-4:30pm on Sunday. There’s also free parking provided as well as Victoria’s Secret and Virgin Holidays within the Next store.

Mamas & Papas’ complimentary in-store personal shopping appointments offer parents-to-be the chance to work with in-store experts to select essential products that suit their lifestyle best.

To book an appointment please visit mamasandpapas.com/en-gb/personal-shopping.

It also offers the UK’s first virtual personal shopping service, ideal for those that are unable to get to a store due to health reasons or other commitments.

Personal shoppers in Mamas & Papas stores across the UK chat directly to customers over video call straight from the shop floor, answering questions and providing live demonstrations on everything from car seats to pushchairs.

The high street retailer also regularly runs in-store sessions for new and expectant parents which guide attendees through everything they need to know about parenting, with expert speakers and Q&A sessions.