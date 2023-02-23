National fast food chain opens first Sussex restaurant in Eastbourne town centre

A national fast food chain has opened in Eastbourne town centre.

Dallas Chicken opened in Langney Road on Wednesday, February 22.

The restaurant is the chain’s first in Sussex.

Operations director for the company Dabeel Waheed said he was ‘very excited’ about the opening.

He added: "There has been a great response. People have been coming in and out and I think the beauty of something like Dallas is that we are a business for all walks of life. Whether it is for the teenagers or the white-collar workers or the blue-collar workers. Whoever it might be, we are a business which is available for all.”

The branch is currently offering 50 per cent off its two-piece meal, hot wings meal and chicken burger meal.

Mr Waheed said: “Fingers crossed if all goes well here then we would, after about six months or so, actively start looking at sites nearby to Eastbourne so that we could build the Dallas franchise network within the region.”

Polegate has been considered as an area for a restaurant, according to the operations director.

Franchise owner Salal Rahmani said: "I am very happy and looking forward for everyone to come over and taste our food.

Jacob’s review:

I am a huge fried chicken fan so was really excited to get my hands on Dallas’ chicken.

First I tried the spicy fillet burger and it made me emotional (in the good way). Growing up in Hong Kong I would always order a spicy fried chicken burger from McDonald’s and this is the closest thing I have had to Asia’s McSpicy in the UK. The spice was perfect and the taste was phenomenal. In my opinion this is head and shoulders better than the McSpicy available at UK McDonald’s. There is no doubt that I will be going back for this.

I also tried some of the fried chicken wings. Once again these were fantastic. Sometimes with fried chicken you have one or two bites and get fed up with the flavour, but these have a great subtle taste which means you keep going back for more.

The chips were also superb. They had a great thickness where they were fluffy and crispy at the same time. I can be a bit of a chip snob but these definitely have my stamp of approval. I got chips with peri salt on top and it added a great flavour.

Overall, Dallas has absolutely blown my socks off. I am already planning my next trip and have told my friends to visit for the spicy fillet burger alone.

Dabeel Waheed (left) and Salal Rahmani (right)

