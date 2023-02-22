Edit Account-Sign Out
Two men arrested as armed police are called to Eastbourne altercation

Two men, aged 18 and 22, were arrested after armed police attended an ‘altercation’ in Eastbourne, officers have said.

By Jacob Panons
2 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 3:05pm
Sussex Police
Sussex Police

Police said they responded to a report of an altercation between two men, with one possibly in possession of a bladed article, in Milfoil Drive at around 1pm on Tuesday, February 21.

Some of the officers that attended were armed, according to a resident.

Officers said they attended the scene and recovered two bladed articles from an address in Milfoil Drive.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: "A 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on police bail until May 22. A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and has been released on police bail until May 21.

"The public can expect to see a visible police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries.”

Police said there was not any danger to the wider community.

