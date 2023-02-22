Two men arrested as armed police are called to Eastbourne altercation

Police said they responded to a report of an altercation between two men, with one possibly in possession of a bladed article, in Milfoil Drive at around 1pm on Tuesday, February 21.
Some of the officers that attended were armed, according to a resident.
Officers said they attended the scene and recovered two bladed articles from an address in Milfoil Drive.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: "A 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on police bail until May 22. A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and has been released on police bail until May 21.
"The public can expect to see a visible police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries.”
Police said there was not any danger to the wider community.