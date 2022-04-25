New art initiative starts in Eastbourne town centre cafe

A new initiative to benefit charity and local artists has started in an Eastbourne town centre cafe.

The initiative from Deliciously Gorgeous general manager Simon Cuss and artist sisters Christine and Val Racher aims to showcase the work of local artists and photographers in the Cornfield Road cafe.

A cafe spokesperson said, “They will have an opportunity to display their work on a monthly basis with hanging fees from each exhibition being donated to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Christine Racher SUS-220425-154931001

“First up is an exhibition entitled Quirky Works by Christine Racher which features iconic Eastbourne landmarks and typifies her unusual and very distinctive style.

“She has an ability to depict buildings in a jovial form, which puts a smile on the viewer’s face.

“It is a style that has earned her many commissions and made her a sought-after artist.”

The exhibition can be viewed during the cafe’s opening hours of 8.30am–4.30pm Monday–Friday.

Deliciously Gorgeous in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Street Maps SUS-220215-162939001

The cafe is also open from 9am–4.30pm on Saturday and between 9.30am–4.30pm on Sunday.