Eastbourne RNLI volunteers rescue dog 100 metres offshore

Eastbourne RNLI volunteers saved a dog that was seen in difficulty 100 metres off the shore in Pevensey Bay.

The RNLI said its volunteer crew was paged at 6.20am this morning (Monday, April 25) to reports of a dog in difficulty in the water.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RNLI spokesperson said, “The inshore lifeboat was launched due to the risk of persons entering the sea to retrieve the dog.

Pevensey Bay. Picture from Google Street Maps SUS-200813-093021001

“Once on scene, the decision was made that our volunteer crew [member] James Wishman [would] enter the water and take the dog safely ashore.”

The crew said the three-year-old cocker spaniel was ‘absolutely fine’ after getting into difficulty chasing seagulls.