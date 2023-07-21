NationalWorldTV
New bar to open in Eastbourne town centre – ‘There is nowhere like it in East or West Sussex’

A new ‘exclusive cocktail shot bar’ is preparing to open in Eastbourne town centre.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:36 BST

Shotz is opening in Langney Road next month.

Co-owner Charlie Mills said: “There is nowhere like it in East or West Sussex. We are exclusively doing shots.”

The bar, which was also founded by Dawid Filipkowski, will have 115 different types of shots with some being shaken or layered.

Mr Mills added: “I am ecstatic. I cannot wait until we open it. It is going to change the nightlife in Eastbourne completely.”

As the bar is opposite Cameo Mr Mills is hoping Shotz can become a good place for residents to drink before going into the club.

He added: “Me and a friend went on holiday last year and we saw something similar and it brought inspiration and we thought it would be really good to open.”

Mr Mills, who is from Eastbourne, said the site is still under renovation with the bar set to have an urban theme.

The site of Shotz in Eastbourne town centre

The site of Shotz in Eastbourne town centre Photo: Contributed

The site of Shotz in Eastbourne town centre

The site of Shotz in Eastbourne town centre

