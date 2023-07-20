The Seaford to Eastbourne Nature Recovery Project, which will create wildlife-rich habitats, improve climate security and offer opportunities for local communities, has been launched in East Sussex.

Rare wart-biter crickets and short snouted seahorses are set to be the first species to benefit from the project which is part of six nature recovery initiatives launched, backed by £7.4 million of funding, to support the government’s target to halt and reverse the decline in nature.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “This is an ambitious project and takes in around 12,000 hectares of the iconic landscape and seascape of the Sussex Heritage Coast and hinterland. The location is at the eastern end of the South Downs National Park, across two chalk aquifers, the meandering Cuckmere River – the only undeveloped river mouth in Sussex, and over to the spectacular Seven Sisters chalk cliffs and chalk reefs of Beachy Head Marine Conservation Zones.”

The project was originally inspired by studies of the chalk aquifers in the area that demonstrated the importance of healthy chalk grass and chalk heath habitats to maximise deep soil moisture and water infiltration. Improving nature across the wider area could help ensure nearby towns continue to receive clean, plentiful and sustainable water.

Seven Sisters cliff taken from South Hill Barn, Seaford. Picture from Sussex World

The project aims to reinforce nature and natural processes across this landscape as the key provider of clean and plentiful drinking water, local food and positive nature connections for people.

Natural England’s Sussex and Kent area manager Jim Seymour said: “We're excited to launch this Nature Recovery Project here in East Sussex focussing on how nature can improve life’s most vital needs. These include clean water, nutritious food, space for physical and mental wellbeing and a more resilient environment to call home.”

Head of environment at South East Water Emma Goddard added: “We have been working with Natural England and other partners for a long time to understand and promote the benefits that thriving nature has on the quality and quantity of our customers’ drinking water."

A key part of the project will be the plan to extend the National Nature Reserve (NNR) at Lullington Heath as part of the King’s Series of NNRs. This NNR will bring a collaborative approach to managing at a landscape-scale around the existing reserve to enhance nature for generations to come.