A new seafront bar is set to open in Eastbourne.

Bistrot Pierre, which opened its restaurant and terrace in Eastbourne in 2019, will be transforming its ground floor to offer an additional place for customers to enjoy a drink, either before or after their meal.

The new Bar Pierre area will be officially opened on Friday, April 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the bar and restaurant said: “Featuring its signature décor, the impressive new Bar Pierre will offer a contemporary space to sample a freshly prepared cocktail, a refreshing Biére 94 – Bistrot Pierre’s signature lager – or a glass of Bistrot Pierre’s own Cuvée 22 wine range, expertly crafted in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of South France.

Bar Pierre on Eastbourne seafront

“Bar Pierre Eastbourne, which can be accessed from Wish Tower beach and received the 2021 Traveller’s Choice award by Tripadvisor, will also offer a bar menu, providing a selection of delicious small plates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added that the new bar with have panoramic views across the English Channel to Beachy Head.

CEO of Bistrot Pierre Nick White said: “Our restaurant in Eastbourne sits in an iconic setting and we’re lucky to have such wonderful views and an accessible location. After monitoring how our customers engaged with the setting, it was clear that diners preferred to sit and take in the view before and after dining with us. We wanted to create a stunning location where they could slow down, have a cocktail and enjoy quality time together.

“The new Bar Pierre will be a more informal bar environment, where customers will be able to enjoy a light bite or daytime drink, an after-work aperitif or make an evening of it by enjoying live music at the weekends, whilst at all times, enjoying the beautiful view.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seafront restaurant will continue to offer the French dishes the brand is known for – from the classic boeuf bourguignon to new mains like chicken fricassee and risotto vert – as well as a selection of desserts such as crème brûlée.

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad