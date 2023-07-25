New funeral directors in Crowborough promises a fresh perspective

Aurora Funerals brings a fresh perspective, with a comprehensive array of funeral services and options, including the option of having a funeral service at the onsite 50 seated capacity ceremony room. Aurora Funerals in Crowborough, East Sussex is proud to announce its opening and dedication to providing personalised and meaningful funerals for your loved ones.

As the first-ever Female-led Independent Funeral Directors in Crowborough, Dawn Bew and her team have a deep understanding of the grieving process and a commitment to celebrating the lives of those departed, they aim to create memorable and heartfelt services from modern to traditional and everything in between that honour the unique essence of each individual.

Aurora Funerals is founded by Dawn Bew, who has already launched a successful Funeral Directors in East Sussex and is now focussing her passion in supporting families in Crowborough and beyond.

At Aurora Funerals, we are proud to offer an elegant and serene ceremony room onsite, designed to create a warm and intimate environment.

Dawn Bew

Discover the Convenience of Our Onsite Ceremony Room

Having an onsite ceremony room means you can hold all aspects of the funeral service in one location. This convenience eliminates the need for families to travel between multiple venues during an already emotionally challenging time. At Aurora Funerals, we believe in easing your burden and ensuring your focus remains where it matters most - honouring and remembering your cherished family member or friend.

A Personalised and Thoughtful Setting

Our onsite ceremony room has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate both small, intimate gatherings and larger memorial services. With a range of seating arrangements and decor options available, our space can be tailored to reflect the unique personality and life journey of your loved one. Dawn & Samantha will work closely with you to create a meaningful and personalised funeral that truly honours your loved one's life.

Dawn Bew & Samantha Sherwood

If you would like to learn more please don't hesitate to contact us.

Contact Information:

Aurora Funerals, Beacon House, Park Road, Crowborough, East Sussex, TN6 2QX Phone: 01892 482890 Email: [email protected] Website: www.aurorafunerals.co.uk