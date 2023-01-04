Here is what SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons thought of the four new items that are available at McDonald’s from today (Wednesday, January 4).

The new items are the sriracha wrap, double McPlant burger, cheesy garlic bites and peppermint Aero McFlurry.

The wrap, which costs £3.29 on its own and £6.49 as a meal, is made with either crispy or grilled chicken topped with spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, onions and lettuce.

The McPlant burger features two Beyond Meat patties in a vegan sesame seed bun with mustard, ketchup, vegan sandwich sauce, onions, pickles, lettuce, vegan cheese and tomato. The burger costs £4.89 on its own or £6.49 as part of an extra value meal.

The new items on offer at McDonald's

The cheesy garlic bites, which have been on the menu in the past, are available in a pack of four for £2.29 or in a sharebox for £6.29.

The new McFlurry is £1.79 for a regular or 99p for a ‘mini’.

Review:

I started off with the peppermint Aero McFlurry as it was melting and despite forcing it down at 11.30am I was blown away. I will stick my neck out and say it is the best McFlurry I have ever had. I love mint chocolate chip ice cream and peppermint Aero so it was right up my alley. It works incredibly well and I will almost definitely being going back for this. 10/10.

McDonald's peppermint Aero McFlurry

As I mentioned in the video the cheesy garlic bites were quite strong. You have got to love garlic to enjoy this side, and fortunately I can’t get enough of the stuff. I think this is a 9/10 in my books, although it tastes amazing it could perhaps be slightly less ‘garlicy’ – with this being said the sauce may have helped with this but it was not put in my bag.

When I saw the double McPlant on the menu I didn’t know what to think. I love a regular McPlant but have learned in the past that sometimes the ratio isn’t right if you throw too many patties in a burger. I am not sure what it is but my patties were a bit mushy and could have done with being a lot firmer. After the video I took a couple more bites expected to by swayed but all it did was put me off it more, which is a shame because I really wanted to like this burger. 6/10.

Now for the main event. The sriracha wrap is the item a lot of people are excited for and it makes sense, chicken and sriracha sauce are a match made in heaven. I got this with fried chicken and as I mentioned in my video it is really good but nothing spectacular. With that combination in a wrap it was always going to be good, but it felt like it missed something that could have made it great. 7.5/10.

McDonald's cheesy garlic bites

McDonald's double McPlant

