The new items are the sriracha wrap, double McPlant burger, cheesy garlic bites and peppermint Aero McFlurry.
The wrap, which costs £3.29 on its own and £6.49 as a meal, is made with either crispy or grilled chicken topped with spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, onions and lettuce.
The McPlant burger features two Beyond Meat patties in a vegan sesame seed bun with mustard, ketchup, vegan sandwich sauce, onions, pickles, lettuce, vegan cheese and tomato. The burger costs £4.89 on its own or £6.49 as part of an extra value meal.
The cheesy garlic bites, which have been on the menu in the past, are available in a pack of four for £2.29 or in a sharebox for £6.29.
The new McFlurry is £1.79 for a regular or 99p for a ‘mini’.
Review:
I started off with the peppermint Aero McFlurry as it was melting and despite forcing it down at 11.30am I was blown away. I will stick my neck out and say it is the best McFlurry I have ever had. I love mint chocolate chip ice cream and peppermint Aero so it was right up my alley. It works incredibly well and I will almost definitely being going back for this. 10/10.
As I mentioned in the video the cheesy garlic bites were quite strong. You have got to love garlic to enjoy this side, and fortunately I can’t get enough of the stuff. I think this is a 9/10 in my books, although it tastes amazing it could perhaps be slightly less ‘garlicy’ – with this being said the sauce may have helped with this but it was not put in my bag.
When I saw the double McPlant on the menu I didn’t know what to think. I love a regular McPlant but have learned in the past that sometimes the ratio isn’t right if you throw too many patties in a burger. I am not sure what it is but my patties were a bit mushy and could have done with being a lot firmer. After the video I took a couple more bites expected to by swayed but all it did was put me off it more, which is a shame because I really wanted to like this burger. 6/10.
Now for the main event. The sriracha wrap is the item a lot of people are excited for and it makes sense, chicken and sriracha sauce are a match made in heaven. I got this with fried chicken and as I mentioned in my video it is really good but nothing spectacular. With that combination in a wrap it was always going to be good, but it felt like it missed something that could have made it great. 7.5/10.