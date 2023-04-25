New restaurant and bar to open in Eastbourne

Towner Eastbourne has announced that Light, which is on the second-floor, will be open from mid-May for breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. The restaurant will also be open on Thursdays and Saturdays offering a pre-theatre menu, sundowners and dinner.

A spokesperson from Towner said: “The former cafe and adjacent meeting room haves been completely reimagined to make the most of the building’s tall ceilings, skyline views and sunsets, with new interiors and a horseshoe bar. Its name reflects the airiness of the new space, as much as its casual, welcoming atmosphere and style of food.”

Created and run by the team from the Eight Bells in Jevington, Light’s rolling menu features smørrebrød (a Scandinavian-style open-faced sandwich) as well as other locally-sourced dishes.

Light Restaurant and Bar in Eastbourne. Picture from Towner Eastbourne

The same team has also taken over Towner’s downstairs cinema cafe and bar where they will be serving coffee from Eastbourne roastery Nelson, salads, sandwiches, cakes, bar drinks and cinema snacks.

Phil Cameron, the restaurateur of twenty years behind the new ventures, said: “We’re excited to bring a new style of dining and socialising to Towner and, of course, to Eastbourne. We’ve been working for months with the gallery to create an environment and menus that reflect all the extraordinary qualities of the building and its work. We hope to bring our local following along and that the gallery’s visitors will love all we have to offer here too.”

The cafe’s renovations have been made possible through Levelling Up funding awarded to Towner Eastbourne, the gallery added.

Director and CEO of Towner Eastbourne Joe Hill said: “The Levelling Up funding has been crucial in preparing Towner to maximize the opportunity presented by its centenary year. Through redevelopment of parts of our gallery building in preparation for hosting the Turner Prize this year, we have created a new restaurant and bar enabling us to meet the anticipated change in audience growth and profile, further encouraging visitors and longer stays within Eastbourne. It also allows us to provide further employment opportunities for those in our town.”

