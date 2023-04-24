Pictures: Inside the new 445-home Eastbourne estate that will be completed in 2024

Here is what it looks like inside a new estate in Eastbourne which is hoping to be finished in 18 months time.

Barratt Developments PLC’s Meadowburne Place in St Martins Road, which is being constructed by David Wilson Homes, was launched in 2020 and when complete will include two to five-bedroom homes that are a mixture of detached and semi-detached, as well as two affordable low-rise apartment blocks.

A spokesperson from the development, which will have 445 homes, said: “119 homes are available for affordable rent and 30 homes are available through shared ownership. The development will include three play areas, allotments, two sports pitches and a sports pavilion area.”

Almost 200 of the homes are currently housing people, according to the spokesperson.

Key workers can also benefit from Barratt’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme, where for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new Barratt home, the housebuilder will contribute £1,000 towards the deposit – up to the value of £15,000.

The spokesperson added: “In addition, Barratt is working with mortgage broker Tembo, who will help find lenders using Parent Power for income boost or deposit boost.”

READ THIS:

1 . Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

4 . Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Next Page Page 1 of 6