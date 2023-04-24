Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
13 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Pictures: Inside the new 445-home Eastbourne estate that will be completed in 2024

Here is what it looks like inside a new estate in Eastbourne which is hoping to be finished in 18 months time.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST

Barratt Developments PLC’s Meadowburne Place in St Martins Road, which is being constructed by David Wilson Homes, was launched in 2020 and when complete will include two to five-bedroom homes that are a mixture of detached and semi-detached, as well as two affordable low-rise apartment blocks.

A spokesperson from the development, which will have 445 homes, said: “119 homes are available for affordable rent and 30 homes are available through shared ownership. The development will include three play areas, allotments, two sports pitches and a sports pavilion area.”

Almost 200 of the homes are currently housing people, according to the spokesperson.

Key workers can also benefit from Barratt’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme, where for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new Barratt home, the housebuilder will contribute £1,000 towards the deposit – up to the value of £15,000.

The spokesperson added: “In addition, Barratt is working with mortgage broker Tembo, who will help find lenders using Parent Power for income boost or deposit boost.”

READ THIS:

Lidl Sussex expansion announced – 34 new stores planned

Pictures: Caravan seen on fire by the side of the road in Eastbourne

In pictures: Four-bedroom detached house with separate three-bed cottage and annexe

Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne

1. Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne

Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne

2. Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne

Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne

3. Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne

Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne

4. Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne

Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:David Wilson Homes