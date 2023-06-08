A consultation on safety at the Avis Road, A26 junction in Newhaven has begun with National Highways after campaigning from local residents and councillors.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "We are carrying out a safety study at the Avis Road junction to formulate a scheme to address casualty incidents. We have completed feasibility and are in preliminary design stage.

“In the meantime we continue to work with our partners to see what safety based maintenance and improvements such as vegetation management and road markings around the A26 Avis Road junction can be made in the coming months."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes Liberal Democrats have long campaigned for safety improvements to the A26 Junction with Avis Road.

A26 Avis Road junction

Councillor Sean Macleod said: "There have been a number of incidents at this location that have caused loss of life and serious injuries. Residents told us they wanted action, so we acted by meeting with National Highways numerous times to make the argument for safety improvements. They agreed. They worked up three options and the most viable option was for them to install traffic lights and a filter lane for the right turn from A26 onto Avis Road coming from Newhaven.

Councillor James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson, added: "I believe the plans significantly improve the safety of this junction for all road users and I am encouraged that National Highways are listening to us. National Highways have suggested it will take 2-3 years for them to allocate sufficient funding for the upgrade works, so until then we will be making sure they maintain the vegetation at the junction to minimise risk to road users."