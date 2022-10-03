PICTURES: Family celebrates running Eastbourne hotel for 110 years

The Lansdowne Hotel in King Edward's Parade held an event on September 24 to mark the occasion.

The hotel said it believes it is one of only a handful in the UK that have been owned and run by the same family for more than a century.

Now in its fourth generation, the property is run by managing partner Catherine Clifford with her uncle, Mr E Lewis, who is an active partner.

A spokesperson from the hotel added: “Over time the Lansdowne has grown from a 36 letting bedroom hotel that was originally built in 1875 as private dwellings, to the property that it is today with 102 bedrooms.

“The fascinating history has seen many changes and the hotel was even closed for six years during the Second World War when the property was requisitioned by the War Department for the billeting of troops forming a coastal battery of the Royal Artillery.”

Attendees to the celebratory event included Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell, Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan, family members, long-standing guests and local business people.

The managing partner said: “It was wonderful to have so many colleagues, friends, dignitaries and business associates help us celebrate such a special occasion. Over the past 110 years my family has proudly owned and run the Lansdowne Hotel and continues to take immense pride in the property today. The Lansdowne has always been here and will always continue to be.

“In keeping with the 110-year theme the event had a Babycham drinks reception, three-course menu from 1912 and a swing band.”

