Pictures: New international food chain to open in Eastbourne town centre

A new dessert cafe, which is part of an international chain, is set to open in Eastbourne town centre.

Sweet Spot in Terminus Road will welcome customers for the first time on Friday, April 21.

Sweet Spot, which currently has branches across England, as well as in Scotland and Sweden, will sell ice cream, waffles, cookie dough and brownies.

Tarek Islam, who has brought the international chain to Eastbourne, said: “I am very, very excited. We are bringing something very new to Eastbourne as well, we are doing the first-ever rolled ice cream - because I needed that something to excite people. If you are just another dessert shop there is nothing to really excite people and get people in. I know we have some competition here already so I have to be that much better in order to get people excited.”

Rolled ice cream, also known as stir-fried ice cream, is when milk, sugar and ingredients are mixed together on an ice pan. The ice cream is then rolled up.

Mr Islam added: “I am a little bit nervous, I am not going to lie, but I am very optimistic because everything that I have done is the best quality [in regards] to my ability. Even though I am taking a hit on the profit, I would rather get better quality ingredients out there.”

The franchise owner explained that he tried up to 15 suppliers before choosing a business to get his ice cream from.

Mr Islam said he wanted to bring another dessert bar to the town as it is a ‘booming industry’ at the moment.

He added: “In most of the bigger cities there are so many. In Brighton there is probably 20+ so I saw the gap in there. Everything [else] that I thought of was overcrowded already.”

Mr Islam said he wanted to open the business as he has worked in the food industry for many years. Eastbourne was also at the top of Mr Islam’s list as the town has been home for him ever since he moved to the area for university back in 2008 and permanently relocated here in 2011.

