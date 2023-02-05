A couple is set to open a new ‘fine dining’ restaurant in Eastbourne town centre.

Indian restaurant Taj will open in South Street on Saturday, February 11.

The ‘fine dining’ restaurant has been set up by married couple Nobi and Shalema Hussain.

The couple said: “We have been in the restaurant Industry for 20 years and have vast experience in managing successful restaurants.

"We are delighted to open Taj in Eastbourne. There is a need for a special, fine dining Indian street restaurant and we are very confident the people of Eastbourne and the surrounding areas will love what we have to offer.

"At Taj, a name synonymous with elegance and grandeur, we bring a regal dining experience to Eastbourne.”

Mr Hussain, who is also the head chef, said he has created an exciting and unique menu.

The couple added: “We utilise traditional cooking methods to transform authentic ingredients from across the Indian sub-continent and high quality fresh local produce into intricate dishes with a modern twist.”

The restaurant will be open from 5.30pm-10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 5.30pm-9.30pm Sunday-Thursday. The business will be closed on Mondays.

