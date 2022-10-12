Pictures: Wimpy opens in Eastbourne town centre

The restaurant chain opened in Terminus Road on Tuesday, October 11, at 2.30pm – although its first full day was on Wednesday, October 12.

Owner Charlie Bhangal said residents have been very positive about the restaurant returning to the town.

He said: “It’s lovely, it has been really good. We have had a great response.

“The response we have had has been really good. Customers have been friendly and fun. We haven’t got everything right but the response we have had has been great.”

The restaurant has two floors and the owner said it has been ‘extremely popular’.

Mr Bhangal added: “We were full at lunch time. As soon as we opened the doors at 9am we had people coming in. We have decided tomorrow to open up at 10am to ease it on the staff for a little bit.

“Residents have said they missed it.”

