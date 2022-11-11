Plan submitted for 57-apartment retirement development in Eastbourne near potential Aldi

The proposed development in Pacific Drive, Eastbourne

The proposed ‘apartment retirement living development, access, car parking and associated landscaping’ is for a site in Pacific Drive – near to a potential new Aldi and care home which have also been proposed in recent planning applications. The target determination date for the retirement development is February 1, 2023.

On the plans it says: “All three developments have been designed to sit well with each other, and within a landscape masterplan covering all three sites to ensure they read as a cohesive and well considered development, with an attractive and consistent frontage to Pacific Drive.”

Although three separate plans have been submitted for the Aldi, care home and retirement development, in the supermarket’s application it says they are all ‘reliant on one another in terms of coming forward’. The Aldi application added that if one of the plans was to be refused the remaining two would no longer be viable and would subsequently need to be withdrawn and reconsidered.

The proposed location of the development in Pacific Drive, Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

BrightSpace Architects was appointed to design the proposals which are being carried out by McCarthy Stone. The company said they are hoping to provide 57 self-contained retirement living apartments, communal facilities including a residents’ lounge, reception, office, and mobility scooter store, a communal outdoor patio and garden, an over-night guest accommodation, internally accessed refuse store and parking facilities for residents and visitors.

In the plans it says: “The proposed development is to provide retirement accommodation for older persons, which is much needed in the local area.”

The proposed building includes 33 one-bed units and 24 two-bed units over four storeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed development in Pacific Drive, Eastbourne

In the plan is says: “The application site is considered to be in a highly accessible and sustainable location within the defined built-up area of Sovereign Harbour.”

Aldi, McCarthy Stone and LNT Care Developments are committed to consulting with local stakeholders and the local community with regard to their planning applications, it says in the submitted plans.

READ THIS: