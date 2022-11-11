Plan submitted for new care home in Eastbourne near to proposed Aldi store

The proposed site of the development is in Pacific Drive - by a potential new Aldi and a retirement development. The target determination date for this application is February 2, 2023.

New access off Pacific Drive, parking and landscaping has also been included in the application from LNT Care Developments Ltd.The three-storey care facility will be of high-quality and traditional construction while incorporating renewable energy and sustainability objectives, according to a spokesperson from the company.

They added: “The care home is planned to enable both general-purpose residential care and residential dementia care to be provided.”

The proposed care home in Pacific Drive, Eastbourne

In the application plans for 25 parking spaces, eight cycle spaces, an ambulance/taxi drop off area and solar plans on the roof have been mentioned.

The spokesperson said: “The design of the care home has been developed to ensure that it is both functional and attractive - from both operational and aesthetic perspectives.

"The site will provide a much-needed health and social care/community service, whilst generating significant and important new employment opportunities locally.”

Although three separate plans have been submitted for the Aldi, care home and retirement home, in the supermarket’s application it says they are all ‘reliant on one another in terms of coming forward’. The Aldi application added that if one of the plans was to be refused the remaining two would no longer be viable and would subsequently need to be withdrawn and reconsidered.

The potential site of the proposed care home in Pacific Drive, Eastbourne

On the care home application it says: “The parking layout and pedestrian access arrangements will connect seamlessly to existing road infrastructure, will have good legibility and prioritise pedestrian access (particularly for staff and local visitors travelling by public transport).

“The siting of the building and main entrance will create a logical and clear relationship with the existing road/pedestrian network, which will reflect existing residential development to establish good natural surveillance and visual permeability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"LNT representatives intend to maintain their availability and remain open to dialogue with the local community throughout the planning application process and beyond.”

