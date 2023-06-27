A new supermarket including a butcher and bakery is set to open in Eastbourne town centre.

Dem Food Centre is preparing to open in Grove Road where Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium was.

Some of the conditions are that the development must start within three years and that it shall be carried out in accordance with the approved drawings.

Inside the store there will be areas designated for fruit and vegetables, tobacco, alcohol, groceries, soft drinks, dairy, meat, organic produce, cheese, olives, baby items and frozen food, according to the plan. The application also indicates that the store will have areas for a bakery and butcher.

The shop has already started advertising on the front of the site saying it will be opening soon.

1 . Dem Food Centre in Eastbourne The proposed front of Dem Food Centre in Eastbourne Photo: EBC

2 . Dem Food Centre in Eastbourne What the layout of Dem Food Centre in Eastbourne could look like Photo: EBC

3 . Dem Food Centre in Eastbourne The location of Dem Food Centre in Eastbourne Photo: EBC

4 . Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium in Grove Road, Eastbourne, before it closed Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium in Grove Road, Eastbourne, before it closed Photo: JL