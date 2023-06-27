New supermarket to come to Eastbourne town centre
Dem Food Centre is preparing to open in Grove Road where Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium was.
Some of the conditions are that the development must start within three years and that it shall be carried out in accordance with the approved drawings.
Inside the store there will be areas designated for fruit and vegetables, tobacco, alcohol, groceries, soft drinks, dairy, meat, organic produce, cheese, olives, baby items and frozen food, according to the plan. The application also indicates that the store will have areas for a bakery and butcher.
The shop has already started advertising on the front of the site saying it will be opening soon.
Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium closed towards the end of last year after being in town centre for more than a decade.