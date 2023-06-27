NationalWorldTV
The outside of the site where Dem Food is preparing to open

New supermarket to come to Eastbourne town centre

A new supermarket including a butcher and bakery is set to open in Eastbourne town centre.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

Dem Food Centre is preparing to open in Grove Road where Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium was.

On June 21 a proposal to make alterations to the existing shopfront was approved conditionally.

Some of the conditions are that the development must start within three years and that it shall be carried out in accordance with the approved drawings.

Inside the store there will be areas designated for fruit and vegetables, tobacco, alcohol, groceries, soft drinks, dairy, meat, organic produce, cheese, olives, baby items and frozen food, according to the plan. The application also indicates that the store will have areas for a bakery and butcher.

The shop has already started advertising on the front of the site saying it will be opening soon.

Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium closed towards the end of last year after being in town centre for more than a decade.

