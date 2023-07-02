NationalWorldTV
East Sussex councillor's car caught fire whilst six-month old-baby slept inside house

A town councillor in East Sussex has spoken of her shock after discovering her family car had ‘burned out’ overnight, whilst her six-month-old baby slept inside their home.
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 13:20 BST

Kelly-Marie Blundell, a Hailsham town councillor, awoke on Saturday morning (July 1) to a note which had been posted through the letterbox by neighbours – informing her that her car had caught fire overnight.

Kelly-Marie and her partner, Giles, opened the front door in Ersham Road to find their car was missing – with the burned road and smashed glass left as evidence.

It came to light that the car had been towed away to a local garage – but the vehicle is beyond repair and all items inside unsalvageable.

Kelly-Marie and her partner, Giles, opened the front door in Ersham Road to find their car was missing – with the burned road and smashed glass left as evidence. (Photo contributed)Kelly-Marie and her partner, Giles, opened the front door in Ersham Road to find their car was missing – with the burned road and smashed glass left as evidence. (Photo contributed)
“Our neighbours told us there were big bangs and cries, and then police and fire engine arrived,” Kelly-Marie said.

“No other cars on the stretch were harmed. Our neighbours knocked on our door but, with a six-month-old baby, we were fast asleep.

“We were due to go on holiday, driving to Wales. Now we've lost our vehicle, our baby car seat, travel cost and high chair.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Ersham Road, at 11.40pm on Friday (June 30), to reports of a single-vehicle fire.

It came to light that the car had been towed away to a local garage – but the vehicle is beyond repair and all items inside unsalvageable. Photo: Kelly-Marie BlundellIt came to light that the car had been towed away to a local garage – but the vehicle is beyond repair and all items inside unsalvageable. Photo: Kelly-Marie Blundell
“One appliance attended from Eastbourne,” a fire service spokesperson said. "The crew used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel. There were no casualties.”

The fire service did not confirm if the fire was being treated as arson but a Sussex Police officer has been in touch with Kelly-Marie.

The Lib Dem councillor for Hailsham West said: “The police said the car is completely burned out and there’s not much to be recovered from it.

"We’ve lost the car seat, the baby carrier and other things for the little one.

"It was absolutely awful. The ground is burned outside and glass was everywhere because the windows exploded. It was really terrible.

"It’s terrifying to think about [what could have happened]. I’m grateful that no one was injured and we weren’t inside the car and there wasn’t anything more precious inside.

"Having the baby makes me extra cautious and aware of that.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

