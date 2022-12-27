Rev Richard Coles: Strictly star and celebrity vicar labels Sussex pub as his favourite

A celebrity vicar has named a pub in Sussex as his favourite.

Former musician Richard Coles praised The Eight Bells in Jevington Road near Eastbourne in an article from The Times titled ‘Why I bought a pub — by James May’ – which was published on December 18.

In the article Mr Coles said: “It’s a little country pub with excellent food sourced locally in the tiny South Downs village of Jevington, which, by the way, claims to be the birthplace of banoffee pie. It’s popular with walkers, especially at the moment because the road to Polegate has been closed for engineering works and will be on and off for months.

"It has everything I like about pubs – open fire, no racket, dog-friendly – and best of all a daily choice of pies. This could be anything from cottage pie, to smoked fish with leeks, to squash and spinach – all delicious – and they do a fantastic Scotch egg.”

The Eight Bells in Jevington. Picture from Stephen Curtis

