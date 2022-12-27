Edit Account-Sign Out
Person rescued from East Sussex river after falling in on Boxing Day

A person was rescued from a river in East Sussex after falling into the water on Boxing Day, the fire service has said.

By Jacob Panons
4 minutes ago
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 10:23am

Lewes Fire Station said the incident happened in the River Ouse by Lewes on the evening of Monday, December 26.

The service has urged residents to never let a friend or family member walk home alone.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service
