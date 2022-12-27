Lewes Fire Station said the incident happened in the River Ouse by Lewes on the evening of Monday, December 26.
The service has urged residents to never let a friend or family member walk home alone.
A person was rescued from a river in East Sussex after falling into the water on Boxing Day, the fire service has said.
