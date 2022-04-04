Space-themed mini golf course opens in Eastbourne

Planet Golf can be found at The Waterfront in Sovereign Harbour and hosts a 12-hole space-themed glow-in-the-dark mini golf course.

The attraction, which is open seven days a week, opened on Saturday (April 2).

Speaking back in January, owner Richard Bolt said, “This project has been a few years in the making and was sadly put on hold due to the pandemic, but now construction has started I couldn’t be more excited.

India Wentworth at Planet Golf SUS-220404-092148001

“My aim is to provide a fun, exciting, sensory mini golf experience, in what I consider to be a fantastic location.”

Now fast-forward three months and the site has opened in time for the Easter holidays.

Richard said, “It’s been a long time in the planning, what with covid too. When the cinema closed here there was nothing for families to do so we thought it was a perfect location.

“I’m a big fan of golf and if it gets kids into it then it’s a great thing to do. Ultimately it’s something for people to do indoors. It’s for all ages.”

Richard Bolt outside Planet Golf SUS-220404-092158001

Herald reporter India Wentworth went to try out the course on Friday (April 1) ahead of opening.

She said, “It’s a great vibe in there with music playing and space artwork all over the place – definitely a good indoor activity for people to try out.

“Although I didn’t win, I did get a hole-in-one!”

Richard spent years working in health and safety before deciding to take the leap and set up Planet Golf.

He hopes to eventually offer a children’s party package by joining together with a cafe/restaurant in The Waterfront.

There is also a sensory corridor at the site, something Richard created due to having an autistic nephew.

He said, “I wanted an experience for kids like him. We also have ear defenders for children.”

Planet Golf is open 11am-6pm Sunday-Thursday, and 11am-8pm Friday-Saturday.