Stone Cross residents voice concerns over plans for a new car wash

The section of land at Sussex Trade Centre in Rattle Road would be changed into a car wash and valet service alongside the existing car sales/repairs business.

If plans submitted to Wealden District Council are approved, the new development would be open Monday-Saturday 8am-6pm and Sunday 9am-5pm.

Planning documents say no external lighting is proposed, and it would use the existing access point off Rattle Road.

Car wash plans in Stone Cross (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SUS-220428-130541001

Applicant F Forte Developments Ltd has owned the site since the late 1990s.

Plans say, “The proposed car wash and valeting will not involve the construction of any buildings or structures. A change of use is proposed to introduce a car valet use.

“This use would compliment the existing car-related uses carried out on site, which also includes some existing car valet operations, both to the general public and motor trade customers.”

According to plans, there are residential dwellings between 20-40m away from the site.

The yellow shape is the proposed car wash and valet area. Photo from Wealden District Council. SUS-220428-130826001

The plans say, “In light of the distance between the site and these properties, and taking in account the characteristics of the area, no harm upon neighbouring amenity would be caused by the proposed hand car wash at this site.

“The noise report, accompanying this application, confirms that the proposed use would not impact upon neighbouring amenity.”

Despite this, there are letters from neighbours against the plans.

Concerns are raised around the noise impact, traffic increasing on Rattle Road, and a bend near the access point potentially causing a collision.

Resident Anna Cooley-Greene said, “I strongly object to this as I live opposite and it will cause great disruption to the community and my quality of life. This will increase noise and traffic.”

Another resident Lesley Askew said, “I live opposite and my everyday life would be affected due to constant noise of the car wash, seven days a week.

“Increased traffic would make an impact on the noise level also, plus the blind bend just before the entrance of the proposed car wash (coming from the Red Lion) could cause a collision, whether it would be a car or even a person.”

In response to the worries around road safety, the plans say, “The proposed use would utilise the existing access which currently serves the car sales use. The use of the car wash would not have a detrimental impact on highway safety.”

Residents also point out there are four car washes nearby in Langney Shopping Centre, ASDA, Tesco and Morrisons.

Not all residents are against it though. Max Perkins of Upperton Road said, “Great to see the full utilisation of this commercial site as well as new investment, generating well needed employment.”

A previous planning application (reference: WD/2020/1772/F) for a car wash and valet service was withdrawn last year. Plans say, “This application was withdrawn, however the planning committee had resolved to approve the application.”

Members of the public can comment until May 5 (reference: WD/2022/0018/F).