Be Fabulous in Peacehaven won the regional and national title of Hair Salon of the Year at the 10th English Hair and Beauty Awards.

The black-tie event took place on Sunday, March 12, at the Leonardo Royal Southampton Hotel Grand Harbour. The awards celebrate innovative people who redefine hair, skin and make-up looks, their success and the growth of the industry.

Victoria Mann, owner of the salon, said: "Since opening the salon in 2017 I have focused the business on helping people to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin, making sure that everyone feels comfortable and welcome when they walk through the door. We absolutely love the work that we do because we help people to smile every day, which is something very special, and I am so proud that we have won the regional and national award for Hair Salon of the Year! I couldn’t be prouder of the women I work with.”

This award is the salon’s 21st win overall since opening, from multiple awarding bodies, and it was their fifth time attending this awards ceremony.

Be Fabulous, Peacehaven, winners of the regional and national Hair Salon of the Year title at the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Victoria added: "We always have such a wonderful time at the English Hair and Beauty Awards as it is a really positive and fun evening celebrating our industry. The evening is always an uplifting, empowering, and supportive night which we always look forward to attending.”

Voted for by the public, the awards “seek to recognise and commend the efforts, tireless work and success of people working in the hair and beauty industry.” The ceremony is dedicated exclusively to those who work hard to make people look their best by following the latest trends and using creative techniques that result in flawless looks.

Campaign Manager of The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 said: “Some of the most iconic stylists, beauticians and well-known salons got shortlisted in this year’s English Hair and Beauty Awards, making it a really fierce competition. Our aim is to highlight the strong presence and profitability of the country’s hair and beauty industry and recognise the professionals whose talent, ethos and excellence have put them forward to receive the recognition they deserve.”

