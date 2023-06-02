Midfield ace to leave Brighton and 8 other players to depart as things stand

4 . Robert Sanchez

The Brighton goalkeeper has been replaced by Jason Steele in the last few months of the season and was not been seen at all in any of the last three matchday squads, a decision De Zerbi says the Spaniard made himself. Having been the number one goalkeeper more two-and-a-half years, it seems Sanchez is not keen to sit on the bench for Brighton next season and could look to force a move away this summer. Photo: Clive Rose