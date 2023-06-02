Midfield ace to leave Brighton and 8 other players to depart as things stand

Brighton are preparing for a busy summer of transfer activity ahead of their first season playing Europa League football.
Albion’s sixth-place finish in the Premier League means the club will compete in Europe for the first time in their 123-year history next term.
The Seagulls have begun to bolster their squad for the challenges of next season, which will see the Sussex side compete in four competitions and regularly play three games a week up until Christmas.
Joao Pedro has been signed from Watford for a club record fee of £30m, whilst Liverpool’s James Milner and Borussia Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud are set to join on a free transfer.
HAVE YOU READ THIS?
As well as bolstering the squad with new additions, Brighton are also set to lose a number of key players. Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister look set for big money moves, whilst Joel Veltman is currently set to leave once his contract expires at the end of this month.
In total, Albion are currently set to lose nine players in the upcoming transfer window. Here is a look at all the potential outgoings from the club this summer.
1. JPBISport-01-06-23-Brighton players leaving this summer-SSX10.jpg
Roberto De Zerbi is expected to lose his two best midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in the upcoming transfer window. Photo: Matthew Lewis
2. Moises Caicedo
The talented midfielder has been one of Brighton's best players this season and his performances have grabbed the attention of a number of top clubs. Albion managed to keep hold of him in January despite a heavy pressure from Arsenal and Chelsea to sell, but will likely allow the 21-year-old to leave this summer, but for a hefty price. Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. Alexis Mac Allister
The Argentinian has enjoyed a fine season for club and country. A World Cup winners medal and 12 goals for the Seagulls has led to heavy interest from the Liverpool and Manchester United. The midfielder was overcome with emotion following Brighton's final game of the season against Aston Villa, suggesting he knew it was his last for the club, and De Zerbi confirmed after the game that the 24-year-old was likely to leave this summer. Liverpool are reported to be the most likely to acquire Mac Allister, for a reported fee of £70m. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Robert Sanchez
The Brighton goalkeeper has been replaced by Jason Steele in the last few months of the season and was not been seen at all in any of the last three matchday squads, a decision De Zerbi says the Spaniard made himself. Having been the number one goalkeeper more two-and-a-half years, it seems Sanchez is not keen to sit on the bench for Brighton next season and could look to force a move away this summer. Photo: Clive Rose