This is when new St Leonards centre for 29 small businesses will open

Churchfields Business Centre, in Sidney Little Road, is set to open this autumn, commercial property agent Dyer and Hobbis said.

In July a topping out ceremony took place at the site, signalling the start of construction when the roof was completed.

To celebrate, Cllrs Paul Barnett, Maya Evans and Phil Scott went down to the site to talk to the construction team about the build. The site has been under construction since the end of 2021.

The construction of Churchfield Business Centre, Sidney Little Road, St Leonards Oct 5 2022.

The commercial agents said: “Construction will begin on November 1 to build a new two-storey business centre containing 29 small business incubator units at Churchfield Industrial Estate which will be known as Churchfields Business Centre.

“The units will range from approximately 315sq ft to 323sq ft in size, and can be used for office, light industry or high-tech.

“The building will be built to a very high sustainable standard and allow superfast broadband connection, extensive energy efficiency measures, ‘green’ roof, solar PV, security features, electric vehicle charging points and be fully accessible, all with the aim of minimising tenant costs and promoting ‘greener’ working. The work is planned to finish October/November 2022.”

At July’s topping out ceremony, Cllr Paul Barnett, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “We’re really excited to be one step closer to this building being open. The site has been built to incredibly high sustainability standards, so it works alongside our drive to tackle climate change which is a top priority for the council. It's so important to support new local businesses and give them opportunities to thrive, and we hope that Churchfields Business Centre can help achieve this with its great location and proximity to other major businesses in the area.

“If you’re a business or organisation that might be interested in occupying one of these hubs, then please go to our website or email Dyer and Hobbis, our sole letting agent, for more information.”

The project has been developed with funding and support from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership; partly funded by European Structural and Investment Funds via the Connecting Hastings and Rother Together (CHART) programme; and the council’s own Capital Programme and Town Fund Programme.

