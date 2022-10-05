52 new homes to be built on former St Leonards school site

Porters Grove, a 23-acre development which occupies the former Darwell campus of St Leonards Academy, will feature a public open space, footpaths, and children’s play areas.

Orbit Homes said it will deliver 52 affordable properties on the site, which will be available for people through affordable rent or shared ownership. Bellway Kent is building 158 new homes which can be bought at market sale. The development will deliver 210 plots in total.

Hastings Borough Council gave planning permission in December 2021 for the major development to go ahead.

A proposed site plan, subject to change, of the Porters Grove development in St Leonards

But the plans drew some criticism when East Sussex County Council signed off the land to be sold in January last year.

At the time, ward councillor Matthew Beaver (Con), said: “The [planned] development shows the worst of what can happen when the council has one overriding priority and that is to build as many houses as it possibly can regardless of what green spaces it concretes over.”

Orbit said the 52 affordable homes will include 34 affordable rent and 16 shared ownership units for delivery between February 2024 and February 2026.

The 34 affordable rent units comprise of 16 one-bedroom apartments, nine two-bedroom houses, seven three-bedroom houses and four four-bedrooms houses. The 16 shared ownership units comprise of seven two-bedroom houses and nine three-bedroom houses.

Fraser Wells, regional managing director at Orbit Homes, said: “We are delighted to be working with Bellway to deliver this exciting new development in St Leonards. The boundaries of Porters Grove are tree-lined, offering privacy from the neighbouring residential streets and backs onto Dogkennel Wood, which is a site of nature conservation importance.”

Dan Merriman, land director of Bellway Kent, said: “We are pleased to welcome Orbit on board at Porters Grove in St Leonards, to support Bellway Kent in the delivery of our 210-home development.

“Work has started on the development and Bellway intends to release the first private homes for sale onto the open market this winter. The 52 affordable homes to be provided by Orbit will complement the existing scheme and will provide much-needed new, affordable housing to this part of Hastings.”