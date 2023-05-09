Twenty-six American Express colleagues participated in a habitat conservation project on April 25 at Seven Sisters Country Park, the eastern gateway to the South Downs National Park.

This is one of several activities supported by an American Express Foundation grant to National Parks UK that is advancing climate solutions. Under expert supervision of the Park’s rangers, the American Express volunteers undertook a traditional hay cut of a wildflower meadow, using scythes and rakes. Doing this suppresses the growth of certain grasses, while encouraging small, rare and beautiful species to grow.

Without this intervention more dominant and competitive species can take over and reduce the biodiversity of the meadow. Over the course of the day, the Amex colleagues also helped remove old posts and wire livestock fencing and participated in Look Wild, the biggest citizen science project the 15 National Parks across the UK has ever run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Lewis, UK Country Manager at American Express said: “During Earth Month our colleagues across the UK came together to support local communities by engaging in activities including at the South Downs National Park, Peak District National Park and local London parks. From restoring and conserving nature, to enhancing biodiversity to help mitigate the impacts of climate change, it was great to see colleagues roll up their sleeves, get out into nature and enjoy themselves while supporting American Express’ sustainability efforts and goal to advance climate solutions.”

Volunteers help National Parks UK wildflower meadow conservation. Photo: Darren Cool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look Wild uses a free nature identification app that will name plants and animals for you and contribute to a huge National Park-led citizens’ science project at the same time. It’s free to learn about the natural world around you and do your bit to protect it at the same time. This growing database is helping National Parks UK in its conservation efforts to protect these precious landscapes.

The American Express Foundation grant is supporting two programmes, Net Zero With Nature which delivers projects that restore and protect woodland, wetlands, meadows and peatlands and National Parks Futures which focuses on connecting young people with nature through inspirational experiences.

The grant also supports two apprenticeships in the South Downs National Park, delivering green job opportunities to young people from underrepresented groups or low-income backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers help National Parks UK wildflower meadow conservation. Photo: Darren Cool

For more information about how to get involved in Look Wild visit: nationalparks.uk/look-wild

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad