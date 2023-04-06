Edit Account-Sign Out
Watch the video: 12 bus route named as one of the most beautiful in the country

Brighton & Hove Bus Company’s number 12 route from Brighton to Newhaven and Eastbourne via Seven Sisters has been ranked second in SunLife’s list of ‘the top 10 most scenic bus routes in the UK’.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

Reverend Richard Coles tweeted last year: “The number twelve from Eastbourne to Brighton is without any wisp of a doubt the best bus IN THE WORLD.”

Research was carried out by analysing Instagram hashtags of 40 different bus routes throughout the country by insurance company SunLife. The highest rated was the Coastliner 840 from Leeds and York to Whitby.

A SunLife spokesperson said: “This route provides breathtaking views of the coastal scenery, including the famous Seven Sisters cliffs. The bus runs every day, every 10 minutes throughout the entire year.”

Cuckmere River on Brighton & Hover number 12 bus route.Cuckmere River on Brighton & Hover number 12 bus route.
Cuckmere River on Brighton & Hover number 12 bus route.

The route can be taken for a £2 single, or 50p for those under 19. Bus passes for older and disabled people provide free bus travel from 9:30am to 11pm on weekdays, and anytime on weekends and bank holidays.

