Wizz Air celebrates 100 million passenger milestone in the UK with unique campaign

Wizz Air has celebrated the milestone that 100 million passengers have travelled through its UK network, contributing to record network numbers.

To mark the occasion, the airline has launched its ‘100 Million Memories’ campaign.

This includes an Instagram competition that gives ten lucky UK residents the chance to win a voucher worth £100 in Wizz Credits and an interactive photo booth for passengers at Gatwick Airport to create a personalised memory for their upcoming trip.

The news comes during a period of significant expansion for Wizz Air in the UK.

The airline now has a fleet of 17 aircraft and recently announced that its first Airbus A321XLR aircraft will join Wizz Air UK’s fleet at London Gatwick in March 2025, with the launch of a new direct route to Jeddah.

The delivery of the new aircraft will enhance the airline’s offering for UK travellers, connecting them with even more distant destinations at an affordable price.

Wizz Air marked its 20th anniversary this year, having experienced significant growth since the inaugural flight on May 19, 2004.

In the UK, the airline now operates up to 168 flights a day across 95 routes from Aberdeen Airport, Birmingham Airport, Glasgow Airport, Leeds Bradford Airport, London Luton Airport and London Gatwick.

Wizz Air currently employs more than 900 people in the UK and is poised to launch a fresh recruitment drive for pilots to support its continued expansion.

Wizz Air UK managing director, Marion Geoffroy said: “Reaching 100 million passengers in the UK is an important milestone for Wizz Air in what has been a very exciting year for us.

“We’d like to thank all our staff and crew for their ongoing hard work and dedication, which has helped us continue to deliver the best service possible for our passengers.

“The UK is a key market for us, and we're excited to welcome even more people on board as they look to explore the best off-the-beaten-track destinations in Europe and beyond.”

VP aviation development at London Gatwick, Stephanie Wear said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Wizz Air in celebration of this impressive milestone of 100 million passengers in the UK.

“Wizz Air has been successfully growing at London Gatwick since the launch of their base in summer 2022.

“We are excited about Wizz Air’s continued growth plans and particularly the new long-haul route to Jeddah launching from London Gatwick next spring.”