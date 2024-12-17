Arundel Gateway map is unveiled

Arundel's new town map was unveiled last week, by the Mayor of Arundel, Tony Hunt.

This new replacement map stands at the Town Quay in its reconditioned case.

The beautifully illustrated map highlights various places of interest within the town, as well as the town’s setting within the National Park.

Mayor of Arundel, Tony Hunt commented that “This map will help visitors to find their way around Arundel. But it does more than that – it expresses the character of our slightly quirky Heritage town, with its independent shops, historic listed buildings, and its wonderful leisure facilities, set on the banks of the River Arun amidst beautiful countryside.”

With thanks to South Downs National Park Authority for their Grant towards this project.