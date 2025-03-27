Brighton's latest spring art installation at The Body Shop - don't miss it!

Brighton-based artist, Alice Humprey, has brought to life the ups and downs of Motherhood in The Body Shop's Brighton store (41-43 North Street, Brighton, BN1 1RH) with a stunning floral initialisation to celebrating the brands ‘Full Flower’ Mother’s Day campaign

Brighton-based artist, Alice Humprey, has brought to life the ups and downs of Motherhood in The Body Shop's Brighton store (41-43 North Street, Brighton, BN1 1RH) with a stunning floral initialisation to celebrating the brands ‘Full Flower’ Mother’s Day campaign. Alice is known for colourful murals that often incorporate themes of nature and female empowerment, and this latest installation is not different.

The mural bring to life The Body Shop’s Mother’s Day campaign which celebrates, both the ‘petals and prickles’ of motherhood and will be available in store over Mother’s Day weekend to visit, where you can also purchase the ‘Full Flower’ fragrances, including the new Magnolia scent (RRP £42).