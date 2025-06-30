Charmandean Centre opens Its doors for Community Open Day

The Charmandean Centre will be welcoming the public for a special Open Day on Sunday, 27th July 2025, offering residents a unique opportunity to explore the venue, discover the values of Freemasonry, and enjoy a variety of attractions including classic cars, model railways, and family-friendly activities.

Located in Forest Road, Worthing, the Charmandean Centre is home to several local Freemasonry Lodges and plays a key role in the area’s charitable and community work. The upcoming Open Day aims to shed light on what happens behind its doors and encourage people of all backgrounds to learn more about the traditions and modern relevance of Freemasonry.

“Freemasonry is about integrity, friendship, respect and charity,” said one of the organisers. “We want to demystify what we do and show people that we’re an open, welcoming part of the community.”

The event is free to attend and promises something for everyone. Classic car enthusiasts can look forward to a display of vintage and heritage vehicles presented by local owners and members of the Classic Car Lodge. Families and hobbyists will also enjoy an impressive model railway exhibition, courtesy of the Worthing Model Railway Club.

Classic Car Lodge

Inside the Centre, visitors will be offered guided tours and the chance to speak with local Freemasons about the values, history, and charitable work that underpin their organisation. A number of special interest Lodges will also be represented, including those themed around Rugby, Football, Railways, and more—highlighting the variety of communities within Freemasonry.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day, and friendly volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

Organisers hope the event will encourage open conversation and help break down misconceptions about Freemasonry, while also showcasing the welcoming spirit of the Charmandean Centre.

For those unable to attend but still interested in learning more, information is available by emailing [email protected] or by visiting the West Sussex Freemasons website at www.wgsm.co.uk.

Railway Lodge

Event Details:

Charmandean Centre, Forest Road, Worthing, BN14 9HS

Sunday, 27th July 2025

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Admission: Free