Chidfest receives community champion award

Chiddfest Music Festival has been honoured with the coveted St Wilfrid’s Hospice Charity Champion Award, at an awards ceremony held on Friday at The View Hotel, Eastbourne

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chiddfest Music Festival has been honoured with the coveted St Wilfrid’s Hospice Charity Champion Award, at an awards ceremony held on Friday at The View Hotel, Eastbourne.

Beating three other finalists, Chiddfest was recognised for its outstanding dedication and contributions over the years in supporting the local hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Charity Champion Awards 2024, celebrated businesses and individuals from across East Sussex who have gone above and beyond to raise vital funds for St. Wilfrid’s, which provides compassionate end-of-life care to approximately 2,300 patients and their families annually.

Award Time

Since its inception in 2013, Chiddfest Music Festival—a family-friendly, three-day music festival held in Nash Street near Chiddingly—has raised thousands for the charity. With 70% of the charity’s funding relying on community and business contributions, Chiddfest’s efforts play a continued critical and supporting role.

Speaking about the recognition, Founder of Chiddfest Music Festival Mark Thomas commented: "This award is a testament to the incredible community spirit and the power of music to make a difference. We’re thrilled to contribute to the vital work of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, a charity very close to so many people’s hearts locally. We are very grateful for the continued support of festivalgoers, artists and our dedicated team.”

Over the years, Chiddfest has established itself as a highlight of the local cultural calendar, featuring a stellar line up of performers such as Lightning Seeds, Lemar, Five, Scouting For Girls, Blackbox, TopLoader, Hoosiers, The Real Thing, Turin Brakes, as well as many more from international artists through to local talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday is the festival's tribute day. Tribute acts from over the years include Vicky Jackson as Pink, Oasish, 21st Century Abba, Elvis Legacy, Not The Rolling Stones, Ultimate Coldplay, Badness and many more. Next year’s line-up to be announced. Chiddfest 2025 will betaking place 18 – 20 July.

--Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express Mobile 07976 800 195