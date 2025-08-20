Defend refugees event to be held in Chichester

Stand Up To Racism is holding a community event on Friday, August 22 to show solidarity with asylum-seeking families currently housed at the Chichester Park Hotel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel is currently home to a large number of women and children, many of whom have fled war-torn countries and are living with the effects of trauma. The overwhelming majority of residents are families, not single men. Children are already attending local schools, and as the most prevalent religion of the hotel’s asylum seekers is Christian, some of the families are part of local church congregations.

The closure or relocation of families from the hotel would cause significant disruption to children’s education, wellbeing, and sense of stability. Continuity and community integration are vital for children who have already endured profound hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event on Friday will highlight the importance of welcoming and supporting refugees, focusing on compassion, inclusion, and the message that families seeking safety deserve dignity and stability.

Poster for the 'Defend Refugees' event Friday 22 August

The far-right are also expected to hold a protest Friday, and their previous protests this month have so far remained peaceful. To support this, Stand Up To Racism’s event is not intended as a counter-protest or confrontation, but rather as a show of support firmly focused on welcoming families.

Nationally, the use of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers is already in steep decline. The number of hotels in use has halved from 402 at their peak to 210 now, with a reduction of 6,000 people housed in hotels in just the first three months of this year. This event underlines the need for humane, long-term housing solutions that respect the rights of asylum seekers while also supporting local communities.

Event details

When: Friday, August 22

Where: Gather at Sainsbury’s car park (5pm) or Chichester Park Hotel (5:30pm)

Organised by: Stand Up To Racism