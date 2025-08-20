Defend refugees event to be held in Chichester
The hotel is currently home to a large number of women and children, many of whom have fled war-torn countries and are living with the effects of trauma. The overwhelming majority of residents are families, not single men. Children are already attending local schools, and as the most prevalent religion of the hotel’s asylum seekers is Christian, some of the families are part of local church congregations.
The closure or relocation of families from the hotel would cause significant disruption to children’s education, wellbeing, and sense of stability. Continuity and community integration are vital for children who have already endured profound hardship.
The event on Friday will highlight the importance of welcoming and supporting refugees, focusing on compassion, inclusion, and the message that families seeking safety deserve dignity and stability.
The far-right are also expected to hold a protest Friday, and their previous protests this month have so far remained peaceful. To support this, Stand Up To Racism’s event is not intended as a counter-protest or confrontation, but rather as a show of support firmly focused on welcoming families.
Nationally, the use of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers is already in steep decline. The number of hotels in use has halved from 402 at their peak to 210 now, with a reduction of 6,000 people housed in hotels in just the first three months of this year. This event underlines the need for humane, long-term housing solutions that respect the rights of asylum seekers while also supporting local communities.
Event details
When: Friday, August 22
Where: Gather at Sainsbury’s car park (5pm) or Chichester Park Hotel (5:30pm)
Organised by: Stand Up To Racism