Eastbourne motor men on to a hat-trick in skittles alley

The motor men of Eastbourne celebrated a hat-trick of wins as Saffrons Sports Club once again became the town’s summertime skittles alley.

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne’s third annual skittles championships brought together 42 teams - each comprising six players - to compete for the four evening trophies, and the overall Annual Championship shield.

With a maximum of seven lanes in use each evening, the event raised more than £2,000 for the club’s rotary benevolent fund, which is designed to distribute much needed monies to local charities.

Sponsored by Stephen Rimmers Solicitors, the event also received support from other generous businesses - Eastbourne Motoring Centre, Mr Cherry Picker, Metro Bank, LMDB Accountants, the Lansdowne Hotel and the Art House. Rotarians were also grateful for the assistance they received from the Sea Cadets, Defiant Sports and from Kinship, for re-setting the skittles during the matches.

Rotarian Brian O'Neil shows his skittling skills at Saffrons Sports Club.

The popular tournament welcomed faces new and old in its third successful year These included local charities Care for the Carers, Kinship, the YMCA, Defiant Sports, Age UK, Sasbah, East Sussex Hearing and the Foresters.

Local sports and social clubs also took part, including Sovereign Harbour Bowls Club, Royal Eastbourne Golf Club and the Rotary Clubs of Hailsham and Eastbourne AM. A big following of friends and family brought a fun atmosphere to the fierce competition.

Four teams achieving the highest number of toppled skittles nightly were each presented with a trophy.

On the Monday night this accolade went to the LMDB Accountants team with 289 points, on Tuesday to Sovereign Harbour Bowls Club with 286 points, on Wednesday to Eastbourne Motoring Centre Team Two (with 315 points and a new championship record) and the to the Quay Players on Thursday night with a score of 300. Eastbourne Motoring Centre Team Two were the overall winners - chalking up a hat-trick of wins. The highest individual score was a formidable 18.

Away she goes . . . . the tournament in full swing at a sunny Saffrons

Rotarian Ian Huke said: “It was another fantastic week. Not only was the weather kind to us, but the grounds were incredibly well prepared.

“The sports club staff were extremely helpful and supportive throughout; the hot dogs were delicious! The teams said how much they had enjoyed themselves and that they were looking forward to being back with us.”

Next year’s event is scheduled for the week of June 15.

“Best of all, we raised a considerable sum of money which will benefit local charities,” said Rotarian Huke. “What a week - skittles are now a firm summertime favourite in Eastbourne.”