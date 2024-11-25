Freemason leader visits Chichester Stroke Club, bringing community support and good cheer

Stephen Haymes, Worshipful Master of Pagham Lodge, visited the Chichester Stroke Club at the Newell Centre, extending his support to a dedicated group of volunteers and stroke survivors.

Welcomed warmly by W. Bro. Gerry Bond, his wife Sue, and the club’s committed volunteer team, Haymes brought with him a £100 cheque to support the club's ongoing activities.

After presenting the donation, Mr Haymes joined the club members, who meet weekly despite facing various physical challenges, from limited mobility to wheelchair dependence.

These Thursday gatherings, lasting two hours, offer essential social engagement and rehabilitation for stroke survivors. Many members rely on special transport to attend—a significant cost covered by the club’s funds and contributions from supporters like Pagham Lodge.

Stephen Haymes at the Chichester Stroke Club

Mr Haymes enthusiastically participated in the morning’s seated exercise session, which, through gentle movements, engages arms, hands, and legs. "Everyone joined in with a smile," he remarked, observing the positive atmosphere created by this light exercise.

Following the exercises, the group enjoyed a sing-a-long, a therapeutic activity that helps improve speech and cognitive function, particularly for members with communication difficulties.

Mr Haymes took this moment to connect further with Gerry Bond over coffee, learning more about the club's impact on its members. Beyond their weekly meet-ups, the Stroke Club organizes outings and events, with a Christmas lunch planned at the Middleton Sports Club.

The second half of the morning brought a selection of activities, including dominos, Trivial Pursuit, and handicrafts. Members were free to choose, embracing a relaxed social environment that builds friendships and improves well-being.

Stephen Haymes at the Chichester Stroke Club

Reflecting on his visit, Mr Haymes described the Stroke Club as a "worthy cause," one that gives members a treasured social outlet and the care they deserve. He noted that for many, this Thursday gathering is a highlight of the week, bringing vital joy and camaraderie into their lives.

As Mr Haymes departed, he left inspired by the members’ resilience and the dedicated work of the club's volunteers, all of whom contribute to a cause that Pagham Lodge is proud to support.