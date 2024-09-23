Freemasons rally to support Stonepillow homeless charity at Chichester Big Sleep Out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This past Saturday, seven members of the West Group of Sussex Freemasons braved challenging weather to participate in Stonepillow's annual Big Sleep Out event.

Held on the lawns of Chichester Cathedral, the event aimed to raise awareness and funds to support the homeless in Chichester and Bognor Regis. The Freemasons raised an impressive £2,674 in sponsorship to aid Stonepillow’s essential services.

Stonepillow, a local charity founded in 1989, has a long history of providing shelter, rehabilitation, and support to homeless and vulnerable individuals in West Sussex. The Big Sleep Out event is a central fundraising effort for the charity, which invites participants to experience, for one night, what it’s like to sleep rough. Despite grim weather conditions, the event was hailed as a great success, with Freemasons and other volunteers coming together to make a difference.

John Spence, Chairman of the West Group of Sussex Freemasons, praised the charity’s vital role: "Stonepillow is a vitally important local charity operating hubs and hostels in Chichester and Bognor Regis. We are delighted to lend our support to this superb event."

The funds raised will go directly to supporting the charity’s wide range of services. For example, £50 provides a hot meal for 25 to 30 clients, £200 equips a homeless person with essentials needed to move into a new home, and £1,000 supports a client in a Stonepillow hostel for an entire month.

Simon Fyfe, the Deputy Chairman of the West Group, emphasized the importance of community involvement: "This event has been a great example of like-minded Freemasons immersing themselves in the local community. We have made many new friends, and we are now planning to expand our relationship with this great charity even further."

The Big Sleep Out, in addition to raising funds, serves as a powerful reminder of the harsh realities faced by the homeless. Stonepillow uses these donations to sustain its shelters and rehabilitation programs, which offer clients pathways to independence and recovery.

A spokesperson from Sussex Freemasons highlighted the group’s commitment to charitable work: "As Freemasons, community service and charity are at the heart of everything we do. By participating in the Big Sleep Out, we aim to raise awareness of the pressing issue of homelessness. Stonepillow’s work is vital in helping people rebuild their lives, and we are proud to support such a cause."

Alongside the Freemasons, the event was also attended by key local figures, including Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller, Chair of Stonepillow Olivia Pinkney, and the Mayor of Chichester, Sarah Quail.

With plans to deepen their collaboration with Stonepillow, the West Group of Sussex Freemasons have made a strong statement about the importance of supporting local causes and working together to combat homelessness in their community.

Stonepillow continues to play a crucial role in the region, and with the support of charitable events like the Big Sleep Out, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to offer safe spaces and hope for those in need.