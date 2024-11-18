Freemasons Sompting Lodge donates to Worthing Veterans Association to support local veterans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following Sunday’s solemn Remembrance Day Parade on November 10, members of the Freemasons Sompting Lodge presented a meaningful donation to the Worthing Veterans Association, underscoring their commitment to supporting local veterans.

The donation was formally handed to the association’s chairman, Steve Hinton, who expressed his gratitude for the generous contribution.

The timing of the donation—immediately after the community’s Remembrance Day commemoration—added special significance to the gesture, honouring those who have served while directly supporting the veteran community.

The Sompting Lodge has a notable history of members who are former servicemen, many of whom understand firsthand the needs and challenges veterans face after returning to civilian life. This connection to the armed forces community makes their ongoing support of the Worthing Veterans Association especially meaningful.

Worthing Vetearns Marching on Rememberance Sunday

The donation will assist the Worthing Veterans Association in its work to provide essential resources and support for veterans, including programs for health, housing, and community integration.

This aid helps veterans adjust to life beyond service and fosters a sense of solidarity among those who have shared in the unique experiences of military life.

With backing from community organisations like Sompting Lodge, the Worthing Veterans Association can continue its mission to serve and uplift veterans in need. The Freemasons’ donation is a testament to the enduring respect and unity within the community for those who have dedicated their lives in service.