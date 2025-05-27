Freemasons visit Guildcare to see the impact of their support

Members of the Heene Lodge of Peace and Concord paid a heartwarming visit to Guildcare’s Holland House on Saturday to see firsthand the progress being made thanks in part to their charitable support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those attending were Worshipful Master David Bunce, Director of Ceremonies Keith Sivyer, and Charity Steward Paul Ryan. The trio was warmly welcomed by Daisy Spicer and Sophie from the Guildcare team, who conducted a tour of the newly refurbished facilities.

The visitors were given insight into the ongoing transformation of the building, which is being thoughtfully redesigned to meet the changing needs of its service users. The enhancements aim to create a bespoke, inclusive environment, and the lodge members noted the warm and positive atmosphere already present throughout the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight of the visit was viewing the future sensory room, a project made possible through the generous donation from the Freemasons. Speaking about the impact of the support, Daisy Spicer said, “It’s going to transform the lives of the users. What the Freemasons have done is amazing.”

Cheque Presentation from Heene Lodge to Guildcare

The Guildcare team also shared their ambitious vision for Holland House to evolve into a fully-fledged community hub, offering support for individuals across all age groups through a range of purpose-designed spaces. With the centre continuing to grow, there is clear potential for future collaboration with the Heene Lodge.

Reflecting on the day, Charity Steward Paul Ryan described the visit as “inspiring and uplifting,” underscoring the meaningful connection between community service and charitable giving.

To find out more about Freemasonry in West Sussex and what they do for local charities visit https://wgsm.co.uk